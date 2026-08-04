PM Friday confident legal team will prevail in election petitions

Prime Minister Godwin Friday has reaffirmed his absolute confidence in his legal representation as court proceedings continue regarding petitions challenging his election and that of Minister Bramble.

Speaking Wednesday on NBC radio, the Prime Minister addressed the ongoing legal challenges that have been in the court system since December.

Despite the legal pressure, Dr. Friday maintained a resolute stance, citing the quality of his counsel. “We have a very very good legal team,” the Prime Minister stated, adding that the “legal advice that we had going into these proceedings is that the law is on our side”.

Friday’s remarks followed three days of court hearings held last week. Dr. Friday noted that his entire cabinet was present in court to show solidarity with both him and Minister Bramble.

He expressed gratitude for this support, emphasizing that the administration remains focused on the challenges facing the country while the legal process unfolds.

“I want to assure the people throughout the country… that we are confident that based on the legal advice that we receive from our very very experienced legal team that this matter we will prevail,” Dr. Friday said. He further noted that while he respects the jurisdiction of the court, he remains committed to the mandate granted by the electorate in November, stating that the people’s judgment “was the judgment that really mattered”.

Friday also took the opportunity to dismiss “provocative statements” circulating in the media that attempted to link the court case to the temporary transfer of his portfolios to the Deputy Prime Minister. He clarified that such transfers are a standard legal requirement whenever the Prime Minister leaves the country and have no connection to the legal proceedings.

“I am always the prime minister when I am away,” he explained, noting that the Governor General facilitates the transfer of authority to a present official as required by law”.

Friday assured the public that he will remain in his post both during and after the court case is resolved, continuing to work on behalf of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.