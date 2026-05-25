‘Fishing industry gets top priority under NDP govt’

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Godwin Friday, delivered a passionate address at the 49th Fisherman’s Day closing ceremony, declaring that the fishing industry will now be treated as a foundational pillar of the nation’s economy.

During his speech, Friday pushed back against the historical stigma attached to the fishing profession, noting that society has often looked down on fisherfolk for not having traditional “office jobs”. He emphasized that fishers do the essential work of feeding the nation, stating, “there’s nothing more fundamental or important than that”.

To reflect this renewed priority, the Prime Minister highlighted his administration’s decision to separate fisheries from the Ministry of Agriculture, establishing a new, dedicated Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Conservation led by Minister Conroy Huggins.

Friday stressed that the success of the fishing industry “will define whether we succeed or fail as a government”. He identified fisheries and the “blue economy” as one of the four key pillars of the national economy, alongside agriculture, tourism, and the new economy. He also explained that production and marine conservation must be managed together under this single ministry to ensure that the exploitation of resources is carefully balanced with environmental protection.

A major focus of the Prime Minister’s address was the financial empowerment of the nation’s fisherfolk. Acknowledging the severe difficulties fishers face when seeking loans from traditional commercial banks, he announced plans to create a new development bank. This institution will aim to provide these essential food producers with accessible credit, ensuring that fishers no longer have to figuratively “give blood” just to purchase a boat engine. The ultimate goal, he noted, is to help fishers increase their productivity, safely operate larger vessels, and build personal savings rather than just breaking even.

Friday also addressed current economic hurdles impacting the sector, particularly the rising cost of gasoline. He attributed these rising fuel prices to external global factors, such as the war in the Gulf, noting that the country imports nearly all its fuel. He assured the public that the government is seeking ways to support fishers so they can maintain their livelihoods without passing unmanageable costs onto local consumers.

Contrasting his administration’s approach with past governments that he claimed neglected productive sectors in favor of “begging and borrowing,” Friday expressed a steadfast commitment to building a self-sufficient nation. He envisioned a future where a modernized, highly productive seafood industry not only meets local food security needs but also exports its catch to earn foreign exchange, which can then be used to fund essential public services like hospital medicine.

“It’s time to turn the ship around, but we have our hands on the wheel,” Prime Minister Friday declared, promising the crowd that his government is working feverishly to deliver on its promises to the fishing community.