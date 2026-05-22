PM Friday hails triumphant journey of Spiritual Baptists

Speaking at Spiritual Baptist Day celebrations, Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday commended the Spiritual Baptist community for their remarkable journey from official colonial persecution to public celebration.

Addressing the nation, he noted that this occasion marks only the second time May 21st is being celebrated as a national public holiday dedicated to the faith.

Reflecting on the cruelty and injustice of colonial rule, the Prime Minister recalled the enthusiastic and unanimous support in Parliament when the public holiday amendment bill was debated in August 2024.

He described past attempts to use legislation to restrict religious communion and faith as “ludicrous,” reaffirming that religious tolerance is now permanently protected as a fundamental constitutional right.

The Prime Minister urged the community to continue their sacred mission beyond the walls of their congregations by “matching faith with deeds”. He called on them to share material goods with those in need, offer good counsel, and act as a “beacon on the hill” to guide citizens during trying times when many are straying from good living.

Pledging his administration’s continued support, Dr. Friday assured the community that they have a friend in him and in the Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs.

He concluded by affirming that the government is committed to helping the church succeed, stating definitively that “when you succeed, our country succeeds”