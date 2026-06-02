PM Friday heads to Bahamas for CDB annual meeting

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday departed the state today to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). The meeting is scheduled to take place in Nassau, The Bahamas, running from June 1st through June 5th, 2026.

Operating under the theme “Forging the Caribbean’s Future: Strategic Solutions for Uncertain Times,” the meeting will serve as a gathering point for regional leaders, finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners, and private-sector representatives. The attendees will focus on critical issues surrounding the sustainable development and economic resilience of the Caribbean.

During the five-day event, Prime Minister Friday is slated to participate in a series of high-level discussions. These talks will cover pivotal regional topics, including development financing, debt sustainability, climate resilience, the energy transition, and comprehensive strategies aimed at strengthening economic growth throughout the Caribbean. Furthermore, Dr. Friday will engage with fellow leaders and development partners on issues of mutual interest to both St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the broader region.

The Prime Minister is traveling with an official delegation that includes Ambassador and Financial Advisor Mr. Kevin Hope, Director of Economic Planning Mr. Ricardo Frederick, and Protection Officer Corporal Desrick Quashie.

While Prime Minister Friday is out of the country, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Major St. Clair Leacock, who is also the Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, will serve as the acting Prime Minister.