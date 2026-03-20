PM Friday Heads to Bogotá for Crucial CELAC Summit

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday left the state today for Bogotá, Colombia, where he will attend a high-level international assembly.

The Prime Minister will participate in the CELAC Summit and a specialized forum aimed at strengthening ties with African nations.

Accompanied by a team of senior advisors and ambassadors, the Prime Minister intends to advocate for economic growth and sustainable development strategies that benefit his constituents.

The event is expected to conclude with a unified declaration focused on enhancing global trade and investment partnerships.

During this brief absence, Honourable Daniel Cummings has been designated to manage government affairs as the acting leader.