Ad image

PM Friday Heads to Bogotá for Crucial CELAC Summit

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...
PM FRIDAY

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday left the state today for Bogotá, Colombia, where he will attend a high-level international assembly.

The Prime Minister will participate in the CELAC Summit and a specialized forum aimed at strengthening ties with African nations.

Accompanied by a team of senior advisors and ambassadors, the Prime Minister intends to advocate for economic growth and sustainable development strategies that benefit his constituents.

The event is expected to conclude with a unified declaration focused on enhancing global trade and investment partnerships.

During this brief absence, Honourable Daniel Cummings has been designated to manage government affairs as the acting leader.

Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

Subscribe! Get Articles Instantly!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
×