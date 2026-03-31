PM Friday honors graduates at Venezuelan culture institute event

PM Friday Recognizes the IVCC as a Bridge of Friendship and Cooperation Between SVG and Venezuela

The Vincentian Prime Minister took part in the academic and cultural closing ceremony of the “Hugo Chávez Frías” Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation and highlighted the value of education, culture, and language learning in bringing both peoples closer together

Kingstown, March 30, 2026. – Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Godwin Friday, on Thursday recognized the work of the “Hugo Chávez Frías” Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation (IVCC) as a space for learning, cultural exchange, and human connection between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The statement was made during the academic and cultural closing activity for the January–March 2026 term, held at the premises of the Embassy of Venezuela in Ratho Mill, in an event that brought together students, teachers, national authorities, members of the diplomatic corps, media representatives, and special guests.

During his remarks, the Vincentian Head of Government emphasized the importance of education, language learning, and culture as essential tools for expanding opportunities, strengthening capacities, and fostering closer ties among the peoples of the Caribbean. He also positively acknowledged the sustained work carried out by the IVCC within Vincentian society through the teaching of the Spanish language and the promotion of Venezuelan culture.

Cultural Diplomacy and Human Development

At the opening of the event, the Head of the Venezuelan Diplomatic Mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Pérez Santana, highlighted the strategic importance of the IVCCs in the Caribbean as spaces for regional integration, human development, and the building of lasting bridges between sister peoples.

He underscored that learning Spanish constitutes a concrete tool for strengthening capacities in areas such as tourism, diplomacy, trade, and cooperation, and reaffirmed that Venezuela’s foreign policy continues to uphold respect for international law, the sovereignty of States, cooperation among equals, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

For her part, the Academic Coordinator of the IVCC, Dr. Andreína Bermúdez Di Lorenzo, praised the commitment, perseverance, and discipline demonstrated by the students throughout the January–March 2026 term, as well as the importance of the pedagogical work carried out by the institute’s teaching staff.

Academic Presentations, Music, and Certification

The activity featured academic, cultural, and artistic presentations that reflected the comprehensive nature of the educational process promoted by the IVCC. Among the most noteworthy moments were the remarks delivered by Professor Nauris Sam on behalf of the teaching staff, the musical performance by students of the Venezuelan Cuatro workshop, and student presentations from the different course levels.

Particular recognition was given to the research presentation by Level 6 student Christiana Moses, entitled The Use of the Media in Wars, for its analytical depth and for demonstrating a strong command of the Spanish language as a tool for critical reflection.

One of the central moments of the event was the certificate award ceremony, in which Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday directly participated in presenting certificates to the students, thereby recognizing the effort and perseverance of those who successfully completed the academic term.

Solidarity with Venezuela

Within the framework of the event, solidarity with Venezuela was also reaffirmed in relation to the judicial proceedings taking place in the United States against President Nicolás Maduro, whose second hearing was held on that same day. During the session, discussions reportedly addressed matters related to the motion to dismiss the charges and the limitations that have affected the financing of his legal defense.

Various international reports have highlighted the legal controversies surrounding the case, which, from the Venezuelan perspective, is situated within a broader geopolitical context linked to the defense of national sovereignty and external pressures on the country.

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates, an official group photograph, and a moment of fraternal fellowship, reaffirming the commitment of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the “Hugo Chávez Frías” IVCC to a diplomacy grounded in education, culture, peace, and integration among the peoples of the Caribbean.