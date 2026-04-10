PM Friday pledges to enhance govt communication

Prime Minister Godwin Friday has acknowledged that his new administration must improve its public relations and better communicate its overarching vision to the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In a recent interview,

Friday contrasted his government’s communication style with that of the previous administration, which he described as excelling at “propaganda” and making “big pronouncements” despite leaving behind a failing economy.

When pressed by interviewers who suggested his administration is currently “poor at PR” and failing to control the public narrative, Friday conceded that his personal, “laidback” style often relies on the belief that “actions speak louder than words”. However, he agreed to take the media’s advice on board, recognizing the crucial necessity of taking the public along with the government’s recovery plans.

“We could always do better at communicating to people what exactly we are, where we are and how we are getting through it and where we intend to go,” the Prime Minister stated. He also noted the importance of actively countering the opposition’s narrative, particularly when they attempt to spin information in ways that are “not consistent with reality”.

A key difference in this new administration’s communication strategy, according to the Prime Minister, is the decentralization of government messaging.

Friday emphasized that he is “not the only mouthpiece for the government”. Instead, his cabinet ministers are actively empowered to speak directly to their constituents and ministries about their ongoing work, fulfilling a campaign promise that his capable team would independently “hit the ground running”.

Friday highlighted the vital role of a properly informed public in a functioning democracy. He reminded the media of their serious responsibility in disseminating facts, noting that “not everything is entertainment” and citizens must be accurately informed to make sound decisions.

Reaffirming his commitment to transparency, the Prime Minister promised to continue making himself available to the press to ensure the public remains thoroughly updated on the country’s progress.