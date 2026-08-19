PM Friday Rejects Borrowing for “Pretty Buildings”

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has called for a strategic shift in how the nation approaches tourism infrastructure, emphasizing the need for private sector-led hotel development to solve a chronic shortage of rooms on the mainland.

Speaking at a press conference following his return from a state visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Prime Minister revealed that he specifically invited Taiwanese investors to explore opportunities in the local hospitality sector. According to Dr. Friday, the lack of accommodation on the mainland becomes particularly acute during peak seasons such as Carnival, where potential visitors and returning Vincentians are often forced to cancel flights because they cannot find a place to stay.

“We need to get some people to invest in hotel development particularly in the mainland because we need to create space,” Dr. Friday stated, noting that increasing room capacity is essential to facilitate those who wish to visit the country.

The Prime Minister’s push for private investment marks a departure from the “major projects” model of the previous administration. Dr. Friday noted that while past governments utilized approximately $345 million USD in loans from Taiwan to finance large-scale projects—including the port, the airport, and the new hospital—it has left the country with a debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 113%.

He expressed concern that this heavy debt portfolio has severely restricted the current government’s “fiscal space”. Consequently, his administration is moving toward a model where private sector investment leads the development charge, creating jobs and services without further burdening the national debt.

Addressing the philosophy behind national infrastructure, Dr. Friday asserted that his government would prioritize the utility of buildings over their appearance. “Buildings and all those things are important if they provide service for people,” he said. “We don’t just build them because they’re big and they look pretty.”.

The Prime Minister emphasized that his strategy is focused on “putting money in people’s pocket” by ensuring that every investment, whether in agriculture, shipping, or tourism, is designed to generate value and help citizens make a decent living.

While the Prime Minister did not name specific hotel brands during his remarks, he confirmed that a Taiwanese business delegation is expected to visit the country soon to evaluate these and other productive investment opportunities.