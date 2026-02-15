PM Friday slams ‘guilty conscience’ Opposition after budget clash

St Vincent Prime Minister, Godwin Friday, during the wrap up of the 2026 budget debate characterized the NDP’s ascent as the realization of a national “yearning for something different” and a wholesale “repudiation of the politics of division, spite, and pettiness.”

The Prime Minister’s core thesis was a sharp counter-offensive. He dismissed the opposition’s critiques as “weak” and “delivered without conviction,” suggesting their subdued tone was the involuntary byproduct of a “guilty conscience” regarding the state of the nation they left behind.

A centrepiece of this argument and what can only be described as investigative gold for political observers, is the revelation regarding the national overdraft. While the legal limit set by Parliament stands at $85 million, the Prime Minister says that the inherited overdraft had ballooned to nearly $200 million. This excess was reportedly disguised as “Accountant General loans,” carrying punitive interest rates between 6.5% and 8%.

Opposition’s Critique Prime Minister’s Rebuttal Fiscal Irresponsibility: Claims the $105M current account deficit proves immediate NDP mismanagement. Accounting for the Overdraft: Frames the deficit as a transparent reckoning of the ULP’s $200M hidden overdraft and cumulative debt. IMF Prediction: Warns that $200M in local borrowing will trigger a “looming cash crunch” and IMF intervention. Strategic Reinvestment: Argues that the $105M is a “social equity dividend” used to correct inherited social injustices. Economic Instability: Criticizes the reliance on local markets as a sign of regional weakness. Transparency as Reform: Rejects the “reckless abuse” of the past, claiming the NDP is returning to “prudent conservatism.”

Friday countered the opposition’s “looming cash crunch” narrative with a “So What?” layer of analysis, insisting that a deficit is a justifiable investment if it rights past wrongs. He specifically linked the need for urgent social spending to a harrowing statistic: 188 young people killed in homicides over a four-year period, a “blood toll” he claims necessitates immediate state intervention.

Key “Rescue” Expenditures:

Vaccine Mandate Reinstatements: Re-employing public servants dismissed under COVID-19 mandates to restore “human dignity” and livelihoods.

Removing “Fees”: Eliminating administrative fees for Form 5 students sitting CXC exams and community college students, which had become a barrier to social mobility.

Cost of Living Relief: Introducing VAT-free shopping days and reducing the overall VAT rate to 13% to provide a direct cash injection to struggling households.

Friday weaponized data transparency, accusing his predecessors of “governing in the shadows” by suppressing the 2018-2019 Survey of Living Conditions.

In a deliberate piece of political theatre, he contrasted his administration’s commitment to evidence-based policy with the alleged “intimidation of public servants” who were previously warned not to share uncomfortable truths.

The deconstruction of the 2018-2019 data revealed a grim socioeconomic landscape:

Indigence Line: Increased by 28% to $3,142.

Poverty Line: Rose by 18% to $6,547.

The Vulnerability Threshold: Climbed by 18.5%.

Crucially, the Prime Minister noted that these figures showing that 1 in 3 Vincentians are poor or vulnerable represent a lagging reality. Since this data was collected, the country has endured the pandemic, a volcanic eruption, and Hurricane Beryl, suggesting the current poverty rate is likely significantly higher.

The 2026 budget saw a shift in governance, transitioning from a state-led economic model to a “facilitator” model. The Prime Minister argued that the state, hampered by “constricted fiscal space,” can no longer be the primary engine of growth and hence the NDB.

The National Development Bank (NDB) is the cornerstone of this transition, Friday said. While the opposition mocked the initial $500,000 capitalization as inadequate for a national institution, the PM issued a sharp “watch me” challenge, revealing that $2.1 million has already been identified for re purposing from existing estimates.

NDB Strategic Differentiators:

Arms-Length Professionalism: Management will be shielded from the “Was my government in power?” patronage system of old.

Leveraging Grant Financing: The bank will focus on utilizing initial capital to unlock concessional lines of credit from the World Bank and CDB, rather than high-interest market debt.

The “Anyone Can Cook” Philosophy: Invoking a popular cultural metaphor, the PM insisted that talent resides in every village; the NDB’s role is to provide the “legs” for those productive ideas to grow.

This approach seeks to dismantle the “hostile relationship” between the state and the private sector, replacing “big government” mindsets with a partnership model intended to foster investor certainty.

Friday offered a blistering critique of inherited structural defects” that have forced maintenance crews to work “like Nicodemus” under the cover of night at AIA to repair a runway failing only eight years after its opening.

The debate took a sharp turn when the PM contrasted the AIA’s $32 million repaving requirement with the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia.

He noted that the Bequia runway, built in the early 1990s, remains structurally sound with only a $4 million resealing required a testament, he argued, to “building for the future” rather than “cutting corners.”

The Prime Minister’s address balanced localized commitments with a sophisticated vision of “Economic Statecraft.” He said the NDP’s CBI approach is a “sovereign capital mobilization strategy” built on a “foundation of uncompromising integrity” to avoid the “revenue-at-all-cost” trap.

In the session’s final moments, the Prime Minister turned to Percy Bysshe Shelley’s Ozymandias to frame his vision of leadership. In a direct jab at the “World Boss” era of Ralph Gonsalves, he used the poem’s “colossal wreck” and “shattered visage” to illustrate the fleeting nature of “administrative authority.”

The PM argued that those who view themselves as the “boss” of the people fail to understand that power is an illusion if it is not rooted in service.

He defined “The New Politics” as a culture of respect, contrasting the NDP’s “hopeful and light” national mood with the divisiveness of the past quarter-century.