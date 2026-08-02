PM Friday urges ’empowerment’ at emancipation celebration

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday addressed a vibrant crowd at Victoria Park to mark the national celebration of Emancipation Day and the launch of Independence Month, calling on Vincentians to honor their ancestors by building a future defined by opportunity and “mental emancipation”.

The park was named after Queen Victoria of the British Crown whose family line was involved in the enslavement of African bodies.

In a speech that bridged historical struggle with modern aspirations, the Prime Minister reflected on the milestones of 1834 and 1838,. He reminded those gathered that while slavery was abolished in 1834, ancestors were forced into a four-year apprenticeship system that sought to continue the exploitation of their labor. “Full legal emancipation came in 1838,” Friday noted, emphasizing that while laws can change in a day, the full realization of human dignity and nation-building is a generational task.

He paid tribute to the resilience of those who endured slavery, noting that despite unimaginable hardships, they “refused to surrender their humanity,” protecting their families and passing down the music, stories, and traditions that define Vincentian identity today,.

Prime Minister Friday highlighted the survival of indigenous and ancestral culture, specifically pointing to communities like Fancy, where children are once again learning to speak Garifuna. He cited national hero Joseph Chatoyer as a symbol of the enduring desire for liberty and the refusal to surrender land or freedom.

This inherited resilience, Friday argued, is what has allowed the nation to rebuild after repeated challenges, including volcanic eruptions and hurricanes. “We are living proof that an evil system based on written laws did not have the power… to alter the essence of our humanity,” he declared.

Invoking the lyrics of Bob Marley, the Prime Minister urged the nation to “emancipate yourselves from mental slavery,” stating that physical freedom is only the first step,. He challenged the “chains of doubt and fear” that lead people in small island developing nations to “think small”.

Rejecting the idea that geography limits potential, Friday outlined a government philosophy focused on empowerment rather than dependence. He pointed to the establishment of a National Development Bank as a key tool for this mission, describing it as an instrument to provide entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and creatives with the capital needed to pursue “ambitions that may once have seemed beyond their reach”.

The Prime Minister spoke of a “nation of game changers,” where every citizen—from those in the classroom to those on a minivan—is equipped to reach their full potential,. He referenced local icons like athlete Shafiqua Maloney as examples of the greatness residing within the population.

“Never allow the place where you were born to become a limit of what you believe you can become,” Friday told the audience, stressing that success is measured by character, discipline, and perseverance rather than geography.

Closing his remarks, the Prime Minister issued a challenge to every Vincentian to be intentional about passing on history to the next generation. He encouraged parents to take their children to Emancipation Month activities to hear the drums and learn about their ancestors.

Friday concluded, urging the nation to reject divisive ideas and “negative stereotypes” in favor of a collective strength that can build a “prosperous future” for all.