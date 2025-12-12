Chargé d’Affaires Karin Sullivan Meets with New St Vincent Prime Minister

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Karin Sullivan met today with the newly elected Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Godwin Friday, to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and supporting shared regional priorities.

During the meeting, Chargé d’Affaires Sullivan extended congratulations on behalf of the United States government for the successful conduct of the national elections and highlighted the strength of democratic participation demonstrated by the Vincentian people.

“The United States values its enduring relationship with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” said Chargé d’Affaires Sullivan. “We look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Friday and his government to advance our shared goals of regional stability, economic growth, and the protection of democratic freedoms. The Vincentian people have shown a deep commitment to democratic processes, and we remain dedicated to strengthening our partnership across the Eastern Caribbean.”

Prime Minister Friday welcomed the continued collaboration with the United States and emphasized his administration’s commitment to working with regional and international partners to promote prosperity and security for the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The discussion underscored the United States’ ongoing engagement with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a valued partner in advancing stability and prosperity across the Eastern Caribbean.