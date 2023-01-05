PM Gonsalves attends 91st birthday celebration of Kit Nascimento

Gonsalves on four-day official visit to Guyana

St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is continuing his four-day official visit to Guyana in South America.

On Wednesday night, Gonsalves attended the 91st birthday celebration of veteran politician Kit Nascimento.

The celebration, which was held at Nascimento’s home, was also attended by Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali.

On Tuesday, Gonsalves toured the low-income housing scheme in Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

St. Vincent is expected to purchase 50 of the pre-fab houses as part of the island’s reconstruction efforts following the volcano eruption in 2021.

There are plans in place for the houses to arrive by March of this year.

On Tuesday evening, Gonsalves was conferred Guyana’s second-highest order, the Order of Roraima. At the ceremony, President Ali referred to Gonslaves as a “Caribbean Man.”

President Ali said the award was in recognition of Gonsalves’ tireless commitment to regionalism and regional integration.

Gonsalves was honored for preserving democracy and the rule of law in Guyana.