PM Gonsalves believes President Ali will promote regional integration

‘An authoritative voice’ – St. Vincent’s PM believes President Ali will push regional integration

Because of his “authoritarian voice” and the respect he commands, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves believes Guyana’s President Ali will play a far larger role in driving regional integration.

“I can tell you that Irfaan Ali is increasingly being heard in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Councils.

“It is an authoritative voice, a voice of reason with clarity of thought,” the Prime Minister remarked in an interview with Guyana News Room on Wednesday.

Gonsalves, who has led St. Vincent for over 22 years, bragged of friendship with Cheddi Jagan, one of Guyana’s founding fathers, and of watching some of former President and now Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s work.

Nonetheless, he believes that President Ali is capable of advancing the aim of regional integration, that is, bringing CARICOM nations considerably closer together to overcome similar difficulties such as food insecurity and climate change, as well as pursue common goals.

“I believe that leaders like Irfaan Ali, leaders of that generation, will have a significant effect on the regional integration movement,” Gonsalves added.

Though he stated that his formal in-country interaction with President Ali was long delayed, he now aims to enhance relations with Guyana in the hopes of mutually beneficial growth.