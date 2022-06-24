PM Gonsalves congratulates Dickon Mitchell on Election Victory

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has congratulated the leader of the NDC Dickon Mitchell on winning the elections in Grenada.

Mitchell was on Friday afternoon sworn in as the 9th Prime Minister of the Southern Caribbean island.

Gonsalves on his Twitter page says he looks forward to working with the new government.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister-elect Dickon Mitchell and the NDC on their remarkable victory in Grenada, on behalf of the ULP and the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. I look forward to working with the new government in advancing the regional agenda.”