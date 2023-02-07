PM Gonsalves discusses regional travel and energy in Venezuela

PM Gonsalves on official visit to Venezuela

At Simon Bolivar International Airport, Yvan Gil, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Raul Li Causi, the Vice Minister in charge of Caribbean affairs, as well as other government officials, met Prime Minister Gonsalves and the rest of his group.

Both sides talked about CELAC, regional travel, and working together on fuel and energy, among other things.

At the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro and the presidential guard of honor met with Gonsalves.

After the reception, the two leaders hold bilateral talks.

This is Gonsalves’s first official trip as Pro-Tempore President of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC).

On the radio Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister said that discussions will be held at the request of President Nicolas Maduro to move forward a plan to build a Caribbean Institute for Science, Knowledge, and Technology for the 33 countries in the CELAC group.

“I want to hear his more detailed proposal, at least the framework, a more detailed framework,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister went on to say, “In terms of CELAC, all the administrative arrangements have been made, the work plan is being put together based on the declaration of Buenos Aires, and there is a lot of communication with different countries and regions about issues that affect both CELAC and those countries.”

Dr. Douglas Slater, CELAC Coordinator, Shevrell Macmillan, API Information Officer, and Security Gregory Lowman are among the delegation members traveling to Caracas.