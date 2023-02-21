PM Gonsalves receives apology from American Airlines for Guyana incident

On Monday, American Airlines sent an apology to Guyana’s Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves for an incident that occurred last week at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Notwithstanding a request from the Government of Guyana, Gonsalves and Dr. Keith Rowley were required to present themselves at the American Airlines check-in counter for a visual identification rather than being allowed to complete the check-in process from the VIP lounge.

See Letter Below

Dear Most Honorable Prime Minister,

On behalf of American Airlines, please accept my sincerest apology for not proactively approving the request for expedited treatment and the inconvenience caused during your departure from Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

We sincerely regret that we fell short of your expectations while traveling from Guyana to Miami to connect on a flight to The Bahamas for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit.

American greatly treasures the relationship with you and the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

We will strive to ensure that all of your future travels on our airline are pleasant and exceed your expectations.

American prides itself on delivering a high level of respect and service that our customers deserve. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.