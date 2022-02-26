PM Gonsalves says Vincentian students in Russia safe at the moment

Citizens here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have expressed concern for Vincentian students in Russia, as that country is waging war on Ukraine.

On Friday, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on the students in Russia, giving the assurance that everything is well with them.

“You know we have seven or eight students at the moment in Russia, and she has gotten in touch with the person who is the point person, and everyone is in order.

There’s no problem with them, certainly not at the moment.” Gonsalves said.

On Thursday, an official at the Services Commission Department indicated to St Vincent Times that seven Vincentian students are currently pursuing studies at the People Friendship University in Moscow.

There was no indication from the Department that the students needed any assistance.

On Saturday night CNN reported that two vast explosions lit up the night sky around Vasylkiv, some 30 kilometres, or about 18 miles, south of Kyiv.

Vasylkiv has a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks.

According to Ukrainian officials, the area was the scene of heavy fighting Friday night.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict.

“Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception,” the ministry said.

Gonsalves gave the update during a Friday call to WEFM’s Wake Up Morning Show.