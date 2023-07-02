PM Gonsalves to attend CARICOMAT50 meeting in Trinidad

St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves will leave the state this evening to attend a CARICOM meeting in Trinidad.

Gonsalves will be among the regional leaders to attend the CARICOMAT50 meeting, which will also be attended by Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon. Patricia Scotland.

The Secretary-General will highlight the targeted assistance being provided by the Secretariat to the region, particularly through the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub. As of June 2023, the hub had helped secure over $52 million in climate finance for Commonwealth member countries in the Caribbean.

The S.G. will draw attention to the significant gap between the ambitious climate finance pledges and the limited funding actually being disbursed to help developing countries tackle climate change.

This year marks 50 years since the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas in Trinidad and Tobago in 1973, which led to the establishment of the Caribbean Community.

The meeting will officially launch CARICOM’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The slogan for the 2023 anniversary celebration is “50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build On”.