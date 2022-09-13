PM Gonsalves visits families of those killed in Sandy Bay accident

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visited Clare Valley on Tuesday to meet with the families of the deceased and survivors of the Sandy Bay accident which took place on Sunday, 11 September 2022.

The bus driven by Napata Louis of Clare Valley went over an embankment on the Old Sandy Bay Public Road while travelling from Clare Valley to Owia. Giovanni Barker, Ishmael Bruce, Elvis Harold, Colin Robin, and Kenroy Haywood all died from their injuries.

In addition to providing funeral arrangements and expenses, the government of SVG is also providing psychosocial and medical support to those affected.

Gonsalves has also committed to providing long-term support for the children of those who died in the accident. He said the mourning period will last until their burial, speaking on NBC Radio on Monday.

At this moment, Gonsalves said Vincentians must support the families and friends of those who have suffered, died, been injured, and suffer in some way.