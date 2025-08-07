Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated on Thursday that if the Opposition wishes to visit the port, they can write to the Minister for Ports and other relevant personnel to arrange a visit.

Gonsalves made the statement while addressing the $98 million supplementary bill, which includes additional funding for the port.

“They can write to me, and in accordance with the schedule of the Project Management Implementation Unit—the oversight body headed by Laura Anthony-Browne on one side, and Lenski Douglas, along with several other persons, including an overseas consultant—we can arrange a visit.”

Gonsalves said he takes his advice from people involved in the project’s oversight.

“I take my views on the port from those involved in the project’s oversight—qualified people. I don’t take the views of a bartender with a drone. I don’t take the views of a water engineer who tells me it will be washed away by the end of August. I don’t take the views of a structural engineer who hasn’t addressed the matter, who told me and the whole nation that a plane couldn’t land at Argyle. I don’t take those views into account. I take advice from serious people, not those tinged by either ignorance or partisan politics.”