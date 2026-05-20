PM launches youth farming initiative to revitalize agri. sector

On May 19, 2026, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday officially launched “The Agricultural Productivity Recovery and Young Farmers’ Training Project” during a keynote address at Orange Hill, emphasizing the urgent need to rebuild local food production and attract younger generations to the sector.

The initiative arrives at a critical juncture for the island nation, which continues to recover from the devastating impacts of repeated natural disasters, most notably Hurricane Beryl. These localized climatic shocks, which severely damaged farming communities and livelihoods, have been compounded by global economic instability.

Prime Minister Friday highlighted that international conflicts in the Gulf and Ukraine have led to significant supply chain disruptions, scarcity of agricultural inputs, and soaring costs for food and fertilizer. Acknowledging the unique vulnerabilities of small island developing states to these adverse developments, the Prime Minister stressed that boosting local agricultural production is essential for the nation’s survival, security, and overall economic well-being.

A central pillar of this recovery strategy involves addressing the demographic crisis within the farming sector, which has seen an aging workforce and a decline in youth participation. By explicitly targeting the next generation, the program aims to train 75 young farmers, introducing them to new technologies and modern business practices. The comprehensive strategy also includes strengthening extension services and establishing new demonstration centres at both Orange Hill and Dumbarton.

“Young people will only enter or remain in farming if they see that they can make a good living from it,” Dr. Friday noted, advocating for a highly practical approach to revitalizing the sector. Beyond direct crop production, the project heavily emphasizes agribusiness and entrepreneurship, preparing young participants for diverse, lucrative roles in marketing, distribution, technology, and the creation of value-added products. This focus on actionable skills and business development is expected to foster widespread job creation, stimulate community-level economic activity, and significantly strengthen national food security.

The Prime Minister also expressed deep confidence in the country’s potential to reclaim its historical status as a robust agricultural exporter. Recalling the era of prosperous banana exports, he urged citizens to overcome recent doubts and believe in their ability to compete in regional and international markets, noting that doing so will bring in valuable foreign exchange.

The newly launched project was developed through a collaborative effort between the local Ministry of Agriculture and the Taiwan Technical Mission. Dr. Friday praised the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its enduring partnership and consistent support for meaningful developmental initiatives throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister directed a heartfelt message to the participating youth and their mentors. He reminded the young farmers that there is “dignity in farming” and immense potential for innovation and sustainable growth in their hands. Concurrently, he called upon the extension officers, trainers, and technical teams to go beyond basic instruction, tasking them with “sowing the seeds of hope” for an industry that has recently been clouded by negative forecasts.