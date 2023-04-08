PM Mitchell to pay ‘Tribute to Maurice Bishop’ at Black World Conference

Grenada PM to address State of the Black World Conference

Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, will speak at the “State of the Black World Conference” later this month.

Mitchell will offer a “Tribute to Maurice Bishop” at the April 19-23 event, according to the organizers, and will also participate in the Global Black Leaders Summit breakfast.

Bishop and his New Jewel Movement (NJM) took power in Grenada in a coup in 1979, deposing then-Prime Minister Sir Eric Gairy. Bishop was Prime Minister of the People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG) until 1983, when he was deposed and executed in a palace coup.

“The Grenada Revolution, led by Maurice Bishop, was an inspiration to progressive Pan Africanists all over the world.” “It is heartening to see that Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has called for a national memorial honoring Maurice Bishop’s life and legacy this fall,” stated Dr. Ron Daniels, President of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century and Convenor of the State of the Black World Conference.

“With God’s help, as President of IBW, I intend to organize a delegation of African American leaders.”

“We are delighted and honoured to have PM Mitchell speak at the SOBWCV, especially to pay tribute to one of his predecessors, PM Maurice Bishop, a Pan-African icon and revolutionary who gave his life for the advancement of the Grenadian people in October 1983,” said Don Rojas, the IBW director of communications and international relations and former press secretary to Maurice Bishop.

Source : CMC