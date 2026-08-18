PM outlines new debt management strategy after Taiwan Visit

Following a high-level state visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan), Prime Minister Honorable Dr. Godwin Friday has signaled a major shift in the nation’s fiscal strategy, emphasizing the urgent need for debt management and the creation of “fiscal space” to support the economy.

Speaking at a press conference after returning from the trip, which coincided with the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Prime Minister Friday was blunt about the economic challenges facing St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He described the inherited fiscal situation as “very difficult,” noting that the government currently possesses very little room to operate due to a high debt portfolio.

The Prime Minister revealed that the nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio now exceeds 113% and is projected to climb further if immediate action is not taken. Of particular focus is a $345 million USD loan portfolio held with Taiwan. While Taiwan has been a generous partner in financing major projects like the airport, port, and hospital, Friday emphasized that the current administration must focus on how these debts will be repaid.

The Prime Minister stated that his administration is “earnestly looking for solutions” to manage the debt without sacrificing essential social programs. He confirmed that his delegation held serious conversations with Taiwanese officials, who met the concerns with a “genuine willingness” to find resolutions.

“We have come to a point now… where it’s necessary for us to engage with them to seek to find ways in which we can manage the debt better going forward,” Friday said, adding that there is “light at the end of the tunnel” regarding these discussions. He criticized the “laissez-faire” attitude of the previous administration toward borrowing, vowing that he would not pass the debt problem onto the next generation.

A core component of the new fiscal strategy is moving away from a total reliance on government borrowing and toward private-sector-led development. During the visit, the delegation held an investment forum to attract Taiwanese businesses in sectors such as solar energy, tourism, and shipbuilding.

To further stimulate the local economy and provide capital for those currently “locked out of the system,” the Prime Minister discussed the establishment of a National Development Bank. Taiwan has committed at least $2 million USD in grant funding to help capitalize this institution. Friday noted that while soft-term loans are also available, he is cautious about further borrowing and is focused on whether the bank’s activities will generate enough value to justify the investment.

Friday characterized the trip as a deepening of a 45-year relationship, transitioning from a focus on simple aid to a strategic development partnership. The government’s goal is to stabilize the debt while investing in growth areas like “smart agriculture” and technical education.

“St. Vincent will not be a failed state,” the Prime Minister asserted, “We will take whatever measures are necessary to be able to correct that problem”. He promised that the news regarding fiscal negotiations with Taiwan is “good news” and that more details will be shared as discussions progress.