PM Pierre returns from Canada as tropical storm Tammy approaches the region

In response to the approaching Tropical Storm Tammy, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre will curtail his participation in the Canada-CARICOM Summit and begin his journey home on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Although not in the immediate tropical storm watch area, Saint Lucia could still experience some adverse weather conditions as a result of the approaching weather system. Currently, a tropical storm watch has been issued for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Antigua & Barbuda, Montserrat and Nevis. The potential for tropical storm conditions within the watch area is expected within the next 48 hours.

A National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC) meeting is scheduled for today, Thursday, October 19, 2023. As such, the connection between the storm and the Canada-CARICOM Summit underscores the vital role of international cooperation and the need for climate action. In this context, residents must continue monitoring the storm’s progress and prioritize preparedness plans, recognizing the intersection of climate change, environmental resilience, and global diplomacy.

Source : OPM St.Lucia