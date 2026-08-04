PM praises Ian Wace for recovery efforts in the Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has highlighted the critical role of investor Ian Wace (referred to in transcripts as Mr. Waist) in the ongoing Recovery and Resilience Strategy following the devastation of Hurricane Beryl. Speaking during a national broadcast, the Prime Minister revealed that Wace has been doing a “tremendous job” in the Southern Grenadines, particularly in the effort to rebuild homes that were damaged beyond repair.

A central component of this partnership was a three-week massive cleanup initiative conducted in Bequia. The Prime Minister noted that the volume of debris was unexpected, stating that Wace “didn’t realize that there was just so much stuff” scattered across the landscape. The operation focused on the removal of “white waste”—such as old refrigerators and stoves—as well as loose galvanized metal and other debris that could become dangerous projectiles during future weather systems.

The cleanup also extended to the main dump in Bequia, where Wace’s team worked to level off the facility and cover waste. Friday remarked that the area now “looks a lot healthier” and that the work performed is expected to extend the life of the landfill by 10 to 15 years. Residents have reportedly told the Prime Minister that the initiative has “transformed the place,” making it cleaner, safer, and more appealing.

In addition to environmental improvements, the Prime Minister emphasized the economic benefit to the local community. The strategy integrated the local labor force, providing three weeks of employment for residents. “It put some money in people’s pockets as well, while at the same time doing a tremendous good to the community,” Friday said.

The Prime Minister also noted that the police have been supporting these efforts by tagging and removing derelict vehicles parked indefinitely along Bequia’s narrow roads. He urged citizens to maintain the high standard of cleanliness established by the project, noting that the government is looking at how to use this initiative as a starting point for long-term environmental maintenance moving forward.