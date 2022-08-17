Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he will assume ministerial responsibilities for (post-secondary), tertiary/higher education.

Gonsalves said his passion for education is unquestionable and this aspect of the education system is of priority to himself and the Government.

At the recent sitting of the House of Assembly, the Education Amendment Bill was passed, giving way to the formation of a ministry or agency to deal specifically with issues of higher/tertiary education.

The Prime Minister also announced there will be an increase in the number of scholarships and training opportunities for Vincentian students who choose to study overseas.

Gonsalves said on his recent visit to Taiwan, discussions with the relevant authorities for an increase in the number of scholarships and training opportunities for Vincentians commenced, these discussions will continue with St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ambassador to Taiwan Her Excellency Andrea Bowman.