PM reveals plans to demolish, rebuild iconic GHS structure

Work to recommence on GHS -Thomas Saunders Secondary

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says work will continue on both the Thomas Saunders Secondary School (TSSS) and Girls’ High School (GHS) soon.

Gonsalves indicated that the original plans to refurbish the schools proved not to be feasible given structural issues, consequently, the government determined that reconstruction, rather than cosmetic refurbishment, would better ensure long-term safety and sustainability.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that both buildings had serious structural deficiencies and the initial assessments made of the existing structures, had to be corrected.

Gonsalves stated in relation to the GHS’ Grimble Hall that “…You have to knock it down. And you keep an architectural facade to keep features of what this iconic building has been. including the particular kind of staircase”.

After the initial assessments were corrected and the budget adjusted, Gonsalves noted that “We have had to go back to the CDB and we went, all that has been finished now, so we should be seeing a startup.”