PM says CELAC trip cost $53k to the consolidated fund

Between March 16th and March 23rd, 2026, an official delegation from St. Vincent and the Grenadines traveled to Colombia to attend a major summit involving the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and African nations.

The Prime Minister disclosed that the total cost of the visit to the consolidated fund amounted to $53,716.29.

To offset some of the expenses, the Prime Minister noted that accommodations and meals were graciously provided to the delegation to a certain extent.

He publicly thanked the host nation’s leadership, specifically mentioning President Pro and Vice President Francia Marquez Mina, for their hospitality during the extensive meeting

Responding to questions posed by the Leader of the Opposition, the Prime Minister confirmed that the official government delegation included His Excellency Gareth Bino, Ambassador to Venezuela, and Mr. Kevin Hope, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister.