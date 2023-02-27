PM Trudeau speaks with Jamaica’s Holness on the ongoing crisis in Haiti

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.

The prime ministers discussed the ongoing crisis in Haiti, including the important role of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and emphasized the need for continued support of a Haitian-led solution to the crisis it is facing.

The leaders also discussed the significance of the CARICOM mission to Haiti led by Prime Minister Holness scheduled to take place today. The leaders exchanged on the importance of engaging with a wide range of Haitian stakeholders as a means of better understanding the needs of the Haitian people and how best to provide support.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed CARICOM’s role in helping to facilitate an inclusive political dialogue and underscored the importance of increasing the capabilities of the Haitian National Police to bring stability to the country.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.