PM warns of further probes after statutory board assessments

St Vincent has announced that a rapid assessment committee has been tasked with investigating and evaluating the country’s numerous statutory boards.

The committee is assessing what value these boards add to the government and how they have been managed in the past.

They are looking for opportunities to combine boards where it makes sense to streamline operations.

The government said many board memberships expired at the end of December 2025 and the committee is also involved in the process of replacing members.

This rapid assessment is part of a larger effort to conduct “proper assessments” of how the government functioned during the previous 25-year administration.

Prime Minister Godwin Friday noted that if the committee finds a need for further investigations into specific areas of mismanagement, they will pursue them.

This initiative is described as a “responsible part” of taking over the government to ensure accountability and to determine if the existing structures are delivering for the people.