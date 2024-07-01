Prime Minister Hosts Breakfast to Thank and Welcome Khadeen and Duval Ellis and Family.

This morning, Prime Minister Dr. the Honorable Ralph Gonsalves hosted an intimate breakfast at his official residence to personally thank Khadeen Ellis, Devale Ellis, and their family for their recent visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), their ancestral home.

The Ellis family, whose roots trace back to the island, offered their time and influence, utilizing their global platform to showcase and promote SVG to the world.

In attendance were officials from the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) including Ricardo Adams, Chairperson of the CDC; Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee Aviar Charles, alongside other officials from the Tourism Authority including CEO Annette Mark.

Prime Minister Gonsalves and his wife extended their gratitude to the Ellis family, highlighting their visit as an incredible gift to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Prime Minister spoke on the value of having the family here, emphasizing that their presence and platform would impact the tourism industry positively by showcasing the nation as a prime destination to a global audience.

Dr. Gonsalves, alongside the assembled guests, wished the Ellis family a warm farewell, and expressed anticipation for their next visit.