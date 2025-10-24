PM’s Gonsalves, Pierre & Skerrit say Grenada’s decision will be respected

The leaders of three OECS states mainly St Vincent, Dominica and St Lucia have publicly affirmed their unwavering support for Grenada’s sovereign decision regarding a controversial United States military radar installation request.

The leaders spoke at a press conference earlier this week in Kingstown addressing the sensitive geopolitical matter involving the proposed radar system at Maurice Bishop International Airport.

Gonsalves emphasized a nuanced approach, stating, “Whatever decision [Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell] makes, I will support him, because he’ll have a rational basis.”

Regional analysts suggest the radar request represents a delicate balance between geopolitical strategy and national sovereignty, with potential long-term regional consequences.

Gonsalves candidly noted the multifaceted nature of the decision, highlighting considerations including:

Economic dependencies

Principles of non-intervention

Regional peace zone principles

Potential international pressures

“A matter of this great sensitivity… requires careful, measured consideration,” Gonsalves explained, underscoring the complexity of the diplomatic challenge.