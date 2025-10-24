Ad image
PM’s Gonsalves, Pierre & Skerrit say Grenada’s decision will be respected

Times Staff
1 Min Read

The leaders of three OECS states mainly St Vincent, Dominica and St Lucia have publicly affirmed their unwavering support for Grenada’s sovereign decision regarding a controversial United States military radar installation request.

The leaders spoke at a press conference earlier this week in Kingstown addressing the sensitive geopolitical matter involving the proposed radar system at Maurice Bishop International Airport.

Gonsalves emphasized a nuanced approach, stating, “Whatever decision [Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell] makes, I will support him, because he’ll have a rational basis.”

Regional analysts suggest the radar request represents a delicate balance between geopolitical strategy and national sovereignty, with potential long-term regional consequences.

Gonsalves candidly noted the multifaceted nature of the decision, highlighting considerations including:

  • Economic dependencies
  • Principles of non-intervention
  • Regional peace zone principles
  • Potential international pressures

“A matter of this great sensitivity… requires careful, measured consideration,” Gonsalves explained, underscoring the complexity of the diplomatic challenge.

ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
Stay Connected