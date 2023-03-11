P&O Cruises to pop largest rum bottle for Barbados ship naming ceremony

A press release says that P&O Cruises will celebrate the naming of its newest ship, the Arvia, on March 16, 2023, in Barbados by popping the world’s largest bottle of rum.

Nicole Scherzinger, a famous singer from all over the world, will give the ship its name at a ceremony on the beach that will be shown live on YouTube. During the ceremony, a lever will open a special bottle that holds 15 liters of Mount Gay Black Barrel.

“Our naming party in Barbados is a world first, so it had to be rum,” said Paul Ludlow, president of P&O Cruises. Rum is what Barbados is all about, so as the world’s oldest ocean cruise line, we had to team up with the world’s oldest rum distillery to make what we think is the world’s largest bottle of rum. Mount Gay has been around for a long time and has a lot of history. It is also connected to the sea, which is a great mix.

“Sailors have always thought that breaking a bottle when a ship set sail brought luck and good fortune for all the trips that were to come. Spirits were traditionally used at these events, and Champagne has only started to take their place in the last few years. We’re happy to work with Mount Gay, and we’ll be proud to keep a replica of one of their bottles on board Arvia as a reminder of this very special day.”

Demi John bottles, like the one that will be used for the naming ceremony, have been used to store and transport rum since the 18th century.

Antoine Couvreur, the managing director of Mount Gay, said, “Sailing has been a part of Mount Gay’s history for a long time.” Barbados, the place where rum was first made, is at the center of this story. Since 1703, sailors and the maritime industry as a whole have chosen Mount Gay as their drink of choice because it stays true to its roots. We’re happy to work with P&O Cruises on this historic bottle smash because this year is our 320th anniversary.”

DJs Trevor Nelson and Sara Cox will be in charge of the party, and the ship’s godmother Olly Murs and the cruise line’s entertainment partner Nicole Scherzinger will perform an exclusive set.

Source : Cruise News