Pockets of heavy showers, thunderstorms forecast for SVG

The SVG met office said pockets of heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the remainder of the day across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The area of low pressure which continues to affect SVG has moved to the west of the island, and most of the shower activity today is due to trailing equatorial moisture.

The report said instability will continue to be across the islands on Monday and Tuesday, although a reduction in shower activity is forecast.

Tropical Depression SIX has formed, and behind is a strong disturbance with high chance of cyclone formation, however these two systems continue to pose no direct threat to SVG.

Strong southerly trades (30km/h-40km/h) will continue to move across the island, gradually decreasing to fresh breeze (20km/h-35km/h). Consequently, seas will gradually retreat to slight to moderate by Monday (1.0m-2.0m). There will be no significant haze intrusion.