Poem dedicated to Michael Holding legendary W.I cricketer

Gentle readers,

I wish to share a

Note from my childhood:

Growing up in Ahmedabad,

A business-friendly city in Gujarat,

India, I switched on the television:

You approached the wicket as

Smooth as a gazelle in Africa,

You were floating, you were gliding,

Nobody could hear you,

Whispering Death, as you ruined the

Lives of the best batsmen of your era,

Mercilessly. I saw stumps flying, as

You kicked the air in frustration: a

Bad umpiring decision? You were the

Best in class, a single malt, faster than

Greased lightning, and posed an existential

Threat to opponents all over

The world. A poet once wrote

That a thing of beauty is a joy

Forever and you were a wild

Flower blooming alone in the

Garden of Eden. You are decades

Older now, my black, soul brother

And retired from active duty but,

My friend, you see, memory never

Ages: I turn the pages of time and I

See a wild cat, a fast bowler in his

Prime: the speed, accuracy, consistency

And reflexes of a natural athlete. After

All, you were a sprinter, a panther on

The prowl, hunting for blood, sweat

And tears: poetry in motion and a

Rolls-Royce among pace bowlers.

You saw the fear of extinction in the

Eyes of opponents, you smelled

The fear of destruction in the sweat

On their brow from a mile away:

A Caribbean islander from Jamaica,

You played in the heart and soul of

Lords, the mecca of world cricket.

And now, of course, a phoenix rises

From the ashes and dust of history

And we bow in silence to celebrate

You, Mikey. History sighs and

A poet remembers his childhood

Hero with tears of joy in his eyes.