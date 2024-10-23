SVG has blossomed into a beacon of strength & ambition

A Poetic Tribute on the 45th Anniversary of Political Independence of SVG

On this anniversary of our journey to political freedom, The UWI Five Islands Campus extends heartfelt congratulations to the proud people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Today, you not only mark the passage of years since the Union Jack was lowered, but you also celebrate the rich legacy of progress that you have woven together, one thread at a time, into the vibrant tapestry of this beloved land.

Since independence, your shores have borne witness to remarkable achievements. The green hills and fertile valleys, which once cradled the humble banana, have become fields of innovation. Your farmers, resilient as the roots of the arrowroot plant, have ventured into new crops, and the fishing boats that dot your turquoise seas bring sustenance to tables and markets alike. The Argyle International Airport, a beacon of ambition, opens your arms to the world, inviting travellers to marvel at the unspoiled beauty of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Your economy, though small, pulses with life and possibility.

In the social realm, you have stood tall. The doors to education, once narrow, have been flung wide open, welcoming more of your sons and daughters to learn, grow, and dream beyond your shores. The education revolution is real and ongoing, changing lives one person and family at a time. Your health systems, once fragile, now offer healing hands and hope to all corners of your island. From bustling Kingstown to the quiet villages nestled in the hills, Vincentians feel the promise of a better tomorrow.

Culturally, you are a nation that sings. From the exuberant rhythms of Vincy Mas to the soulful spirit of Nine Mornings, your festivals breathe life into the streets, and the beat of the drum carries the stories of our ancestors. The legacy of the Garifuna, proud and untamed, lives on in the hearts of those who walk this land. Your athletes have carried your flag high in distant lands, reminding the world that though you are small, you are mighty. You provide leadership for Caribbean cricket, and Shafiqua Maloney, take a bow; your heroics made our hearts swell and burst with pride.

Politically, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has become a voice of reason on the global stage. When you took your place on the United Nations Security Council, you spoke not just for yourselves but for every small island nation fighting for survival in a changing world. You showed that a nation’s strength is not in its size but in its courage to stand up for justice, equality, and the future of our planet. Your Prime Minister’s intervention in Guyana/Venezuela is now the stuff of legend in the field of international relations.

Yet, even as you celebrate, we must acknowledge the remaining challenges. Like many others, your island lies in the path of storms that grow fiercer yearly. The shadow of La Soufrière’s eruption still lingers, a reminder of nature’s power. The global economy, shaken by pandemics and wars, tests our resilience. But I know, as do all who know your history, that Vincentians do not shrink from hardship. You rise.

A Call to Action:

And now, on this day of reflection and renewal, The UWI Five Islands Campus calls on you—citizens, companies, and civil society—to play your part in writing the next chapter of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ story. As individuals, care for this land with the same tenderness you show your loved ones. Adopt practices that protect your environment, plant trees, clean your beaches, and build communities that thrive harmoniously with nature.

For businesses, the time has come to innovate and invest in renewable energy, sustainable tourism, and industries that can withstand the shifting tides of the global economy. The private sector must be the engine that drives St. Vincent and the Grenadines toward a greener, more prosperous future.

Civil society, you are this nation’s conscience. Continue to uplift the marginalized, speak for those whose voices are seldom heard, and nurture a spirit of inclusion and equity. Now more than ever, we need your leadership in bridging gaps and fostering unity.

And to the government, we call on you to continue steering this ship with vision and courage. Prioritize the protection of your people, not only from the tempests of nature but also from the storms of global uncertainty. Focus on climate resilience, education, and people empowerment. Let innovation be your compass, and let the world see what a small island nation, bound together by pride and purpose, can achieve.

Happy Independence to the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from The UWI Five Islands. We look forward to opportunities to serve your human resource development needs. Your journey continues, and the world is watching.

Prof. C. Justin Robinson

Principal

The UWI Five Islands Campus