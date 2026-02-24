Poleon accused of exploiting grief for political gain

SLP CONDEMNS TIMOTHY POLEON’S FOR POLITICISING TRAGIC DEATHS

The Saint Lucia Labour Party condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the disgraceful and irresponsible comments made by Mr. Timothy Poleon, host of the “Newsspin” call-in programme on Power FM, who sought to link the SLP’s campaign chant to the unfortunate and tragic deaths of three Saint Lucians.

Mr. Poleon, at a time when families are grieving and the nation is mourning, cynically invoked the SLP’s winning election slogan “The Mood is Red”, in an attempt to draw a political connection between a message of hope and service to the people and a heartbreaking national tragedy reflects a troubling willingness to exploit grief for attention and political mileage.

This is not journalism. This is not commentary. This is cruelty dressed up as content.

That such remarks came from an individual who holds the title of veteran media professional, and who has been awarded an MBE, makes this conduct all the more shocking and all the more indefensible. Mr. Poleon has embarrassed himself, his profession, and the honour that was bestowed upon him.

The SLP calls on the programme host, Timothy Poleon, to retract his statements and to reflect on the harm caused by politicising tragedy. More broadly, we urge him to move beyond the bitterness of electoral defeat and to engage in a more constructive and humane public dialogue.

Saint Lucia deserves mature leadership and responsible commentary, not divisiveness rooted in partisan disappointment.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and loved ones of the deceased. The SLP stands in solidarity with them and with all Saint Lucians who believe that compassion must come before politics.