The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) recently seized two 9mm pistols, twenty-nine rounds of 9mm ammunition, 9.4 grammes of cocaine, 3896 grammes of cannabis, and US dollars and Euros.

A Rapid Response Unit (RRU) and Narcotics team searched a Dorsetshire Hill property on February 18, 2023, and found and seized the illicit materials. Kevin Jessop and Dennis Crosby were cautioned and detained pending inquiry.

Both males were arrested for Possession of Weapons and Ammunition without a Firearms Act license and Possession of a Controlled Drug.

Jessop and Crosby will face charges in the Serious Offences Court.

Source : RSVGPF