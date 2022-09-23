Police arrest and charge three men with theft

On 21.09.22, police arrested and charged Dwayne Cupid, 44-year-old Labourer of Kingstown with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly stole one (1) black Sony Xperia cellular phone valued at $3,000.00ECC and one (1) Flow Sim Card valued at $35.00ECC, a total value of $3,035.00ECC. The property of a 48-year-old Gardener of Georgetown. The offence was committed in Kingstown between 8:00 am and 8:30 am on 19.09.22.

Cupid is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

(2)

On 21.09.22, police arrested and charged Shavez Horne, 20-year-old Labourer of Belmont with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly stole four (4) Kendra Tires valued at $1,350.00ECC – the property of a resident of Ashburton. The offence was committed in Ashburton between 8:15 a.m. on 26.07.22 and 7:00 a.m. on 27.07.22.

Horne is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

(3)

On 21.09.22, police arrested and charged Michael Richards, 23-year-old unemployed of Brighton with the offence of Theft.

The accused allegedly stole one (1) black, brown and white ram goat valued at $ 450.00ECC – the property of a resident of Golden Vale. The incident occurred at Brighton between 12:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on 06.08.22.

Richards is expected to appear at the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.