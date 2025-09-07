Police Arrest Lema and Jason Browne

Duo Charged with Wounding

On September 4, 2025, police arrested and jointly charged Lema Browne, a 52-year-old Vendor and Jason Browne, a 31-year-old Labourer, both of Barrouallie, with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 39-year-old Mechanic of Layou by stabbing him in his back with an unknown object.

The offence was committed in Barrouallie on May 10, 2025. They were granted station bail of $2,500.00 ECC each, with one (1) surety. The defendants are expected to appear before the Barrouallie Magistrate Court on September 10, 2025 to answer the charge.