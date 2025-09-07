Ad image

Police Arrest Lema and Jason Browne

Press Release
Duo Charged with Wounding

On September 4, 2025, police arrested and jointly charged Lema Browne, a 52-year-old Vendor and Jason Browne, a 31-year-old Labourer, both of Barrouallie, with the offence of Wounding.


According to the investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 39-year-old Mechanic of Layou by stabbing him in his back with an unknown object.

The offence was committed in Barrouallie on May 10, 2025. They were granted station bail of $2,500.00 ECC each, with one (1) surety. The defendants are expected to appear before the Barrouallie Magistrate Court on September 10, 2025 to answer the charge.

Press Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]
