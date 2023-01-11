Trio Charged for Guns, Ammunition and Controlled Drugs Possession

Kevin Lewis, a 36-year-old Taxi Operator of Campden Park, Jomodean Alexander, 25 years old Automotive Repairman of Richmond Hill, and Glenlyn Lee, a 40 years old Mason of Walvaroo were jointly charged with having in their possession 17 grammes of Cocaine with intent to supply to another.

Kevin Lewis was also charged for having in his possession one Taurus 9mm pistol and eight (8) rounds of ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act and with having in his possession eight (8) grammes of Cocaine and seven hundred and seventy-five (775) of Cannabis with intent to supply to another.

In addition, Jomodean Alexander was charged with having in his possession one (1) Glock 19 9mmpistol and twenty-six (26) rounds of ammunition without a license issued under the Firearm Act and for having in his possession a Controlled Drug of eighteen (18) grammes of Cocaine with intent to supply to another.

The accused men appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Friday January 6, 2022, and Lewis and Alexander pleaded guilty while Lee plead not guilty. The charge against Lee was dismissed while Lewis and Alexander were sentenced to three years imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison for possession of firearms and ammunition.

Source : RSVGPF