Police charged man after buttocks grabbing incident

Ottley Hall Resident Charged with Indecent Assault

On November 5, 2025, police arrested and charged Ronaldo Jack, a 25-year-old Resident of Ottley Hall, with the offence of Indecent Assault.

According to investigations, the accused indecently assaulted a 25-year-old Loans Clerk of Arnos Vale by grabbing her buttocks with his hands.

The offence was committed at Granby Street, Kingstown on November 3, 2025. Jack appeared before the Family Court on November 6, 2025. He was not allowed to plea but comitted to the Mental Health Center for twenty-four days observation. The matter was adjourned to December 1, 2025.