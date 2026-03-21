Police, Coast Guard boost technical skills with A/C, refrigeration course

AIR CONDITIONING AND REFRIGERATION TRAINING

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to strengthen its human resource capacity through practical skills training, with the successful completion of the SVG Coast Guard Basic Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Course 1 of 2026 by Police Officers and Coast Guard personnel.

The 2-week course, which commenced on Monday, 9 March 2026, and concluded on Friday, 20 March 2026, brought together participants for both theoretical and practical instruction in air conditioning and refrigeration.

During the training, participants were introduced to key areas such as the installation of household air conditioning units, soldering copper, and other foundational principles in the field. The programme combined classroom teaching with hands-on exercises, giving participants an opportunity to apply the skills and knowledge shared throughout the course.

Instruction was delivered by Chief Petty Officer Damien Franklyn, Petty Officer Daryl Henry, and Leading Seaman Andre Laidow, whose professionalism, experience, and guidance contributed to the success of the programme.

Speaking on behalf of the participants at the closing ceremony, Leading Seaman Evereth Glasgow expressed appreciation for the opportunity and commended the instructors for their patience and effective delivery. He noted that the training was both informative and rewarding and may serve as a useful stepping stone for further development in the field.

The participants included personnel from both the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the SVG Coast Guard, ranging in rank from Ordinary Seaman to Leading Seaman, along with Police Constables and a Woman Police Constable.

The RSVGPF congratulates all participants on the successful completion of the course and commends the instructors for their continued contribution to the professional development of personnel. Training initiatives of this nature help to build a more capable, adaptable, and technically prepared organisation.