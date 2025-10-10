Police, coast guard to benefit from UPP’s promotion policy

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has unveiled a bold proposal aimed at overhauling the promotion system within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and the SVG Coast Guard Service. The initiative is part of the UPP’s wider national security agenda once elected, which seeks to restore fairness, eliminate political favoritism, and improve morale across the ranks of the country’s security services.

At the heart of the proposal is a transparent, merit-based promotional ladder that accounts for years of service, disciplinary history, and the fulfillment of rank-specific benchmarks. The proposed reforms would apply equally to regular police officers and enlisted Coast Guard personnel under the Ministry of National Security.

Promotion Policy Summary: Police and Coast Guard Officers

Under the UPP’s structured framework, promotions would occur according to standardized criteria, removing the guesswork and subjectivity that have long plagued the system.

Constables / Junior Coast Guard Ratings (4 to 7 years of service)

➤ Promotion to Corporal / Leading Seaman, with advancement to the top of the pay scale, provided the officer maintains a clean disciplinary record.

Corporals / Leading Seamen (8 to 10 years of service)

➤ Promotion to Sergeant / Petty Officer, with full salary adjustments.

Sergeants / Petty Officers (10 to 13 years of service)

➤ Promotion to Station Sergeant / Chief Petty Officer.

Station Sergeants / Chief Petty Officers (13 to 15 years of service)

➤ Retain current rank, but receive placement at the top tier of the pay band.

Veteran Officers (20+ years of service)

➤ Any officer or enlisted member with over 20 years of service, who has not yet reached the rank of Inspector (Police) or Warrant Officer (Coast Guard) and who has maintained a clean record, will be promoted accordingly with full salary benefits.

The UPP believes the reform is grounded in a principle of fairness rewarding long-serving officers and sailors who have upheld their duties without complaint or compromise.

The party emphasized that restoring dignity and predictability in career progression is critical not just for individual officers, but for institutional integrity and national morale.

As the country grapples with concerns around security, trust in law enforcement, and the professionalization of its protective services, the UPP believes that its proposal can form the foundation of a more disciplined, motivated, and respected force.