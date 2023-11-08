Island has a crime problem: Commissioner Williams

St. Vincent’s commissioner of police has urged the media to work with the police in order to combat the island’s crime problem.

Commissioner Enville Williams issued a plea on Monday, emphasising the importance of electronic media in reaching a greater segment of the Vincentian populace.

“You have a reach to help us meet the young men on the block wherever they are and to speak directly to them to move away from the life of crime and violence. So I want to say yes, we want to reach out to all of the groups in society to partner with us, but I want to make that special appeal to the media, the morning talk shows, and the newspapers to partner with us so that we can reach the young men and young women to turn their lives away and turn their minds away from that life of crime and violence”.

According to Williams, St. Vincent has a crime problem, and gun culture is overly revered in society.

“These songs glorifying gun culture are too widely played in our vans and on the media; the young people listen to them first thing when they get on a bus on mornings, and I’m not blaming the media; I’m simply saying, Let us work together to use your reach to change things for all of us.”

At the end of the day, SVG is our home, and residents must work together to transform the hearts and minds of those who have a propensity towards crime and violence.