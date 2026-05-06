Police crackdown on violent crime, drugs, theft in SVG

Local law enforcement reported a busy start to the month, processing a string of arrests and securing convictions between May 5 and May 6, 2026. The charges range from petty theft to grievous bodily harm and drug trafficking.

In a notable case of violent crime, 28-year-old Brian Hannibal, a labourer from Roseau, was sentenced to five months at His Majesty’s Prison. Hannibal appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on May 6, where he pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 47-year-old resident by striking her on the left ear with a piece of concrete brick on March 28, 2026. Because a previous bond was activated upon his guilty plea, Hannibal was immediately sentenced.

In a separate incident, Ian Delpeche, a 31-year-old labourer from Vermont, was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm. Investigations revealed that on April 28, Delpeche severely beat a 30-year-old farmer with a piece of pipe. Appearing before the Serious Offences Court on May 5, Delpeche was not required to enter a plea as the charge is an indictable offense.

He was granted bail set at $15,000.00 ECC with one surety and ordered to surrender all travel documents. Stop notices have been issued at all ports, and he must report daily to the Vermont Police Station pending his next court appearance on May 11.

Law enforcement also cracked down on local narcotics distribution. Kimron Peters, 33, of Biabou/Arnos Vale, pleaded guilty on May 6 to two counts of possessing controlled drugs with the intent to supply. Peters was found on May 4 carrying 17 grammes of cocaine and 256 grammes of cannabis.

The Serious Offences Court fined Peters $650.00 ECC, to be paid immediately, warning that default would result in a three-month prison sentence. A destruction order was also issued for the seized drugs.

Property crimes also dominated the recent blotter. Enos Browne, a 53-year-old farmer from Carriere, faces two counts of theft stemming from an April 24 incident. Browne is accused of stealing a bottle of Hairoun beer and three X-Bar chocolates valued at $15.50 ECC from a Welcome supervisor, as well as a pair of prescription glasses valued at a staggering $2,247.61 ECC from a Cane End cashier.

He was granted $1,500.00 ECC station bail and is expected to answer the charges at the Mesopotamia Magistrate’s Court on May 8.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Miah Chance of Diamond/Chateaubelair pleaded guilty to criminal trespass after entering a pastor’s home in Carapan on March 24 with the intent to steal. Appearing at the Biabou Magistrate’s Court on May 6, Chance was remanded into custody while the presiding magistrate ordered social enquiries into her background.

Her case has been transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate’s Court for a follow-up hearing on May 11.