Police identify the two adults discovered dead in Fenton Mountains

Police Investigating the Death of two Adults Discovered in Fenton Mountains

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male, Kemarlo Glasgow, a 23-year-old, of Rillan Hill and Cassique Richards, (between the age of 25 and 26 years-old), Domestic of Walker Peace, which were discovered in the Fenton Mountains on October 27, 2025, at approximately 4:15 P.M.

Police were alerted to the discovery of the bodies inside a motor vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was observed that both occupants had what appeared to be blood on their bodies.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) attended the scene and pronounced both deceased. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on October 29, 2025, to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact:

Contact Information:

-Police Emergency: 999/911

-Police Control: (784) 457-1211

-Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

–Calliaqua Police Station: (784) 456-1750

The RSVGPF extends condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.