Police in Antigua probe drowning of 68yro Canadian visitor at Willikies

Authorities in Antigua’s Willikies town are investigating the apparent drowning of a 68-year-old Canadian national early Saturday.

According to authorities, members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard pulled the man’s body from the water and transported it to the Coast Guard Base.

At approximately 8:42 a.m., a medical doctor came on the scene and pronounced the deceased dead (local time).

The deceased, along with other family members, apparently landed on the island on April 3 and was staying at the Pineapple Beach Hotel.

He was supposed to leave on April 10th.

