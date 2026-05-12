‘Police in schools is recipe for disaster’, Jomo Thomas

Thomas Condemns Proposal to Place Police in Schools

In a strong rebuke of recent security proposals, commentator Jomo Thomas has publicly criticized the idea of deploying police officers to schools, warning that such a move would dangerously militarize the educational environment. Thomas addressed the controversial proposal during a recent broadcast, describing the security minister’s plan as a “horrible suggestion” and an ineffective “administrative fix”.

To highlight the fundamental flaws in this approach, Thomas pointed to the United States education system, which has heavily fortified its schools with electronic gates, metal detectors, and armed guards. Despite these extreme security measures, he noted, the U.S. continues to suffer from frequent mass killings. “The military administrative solution to problems is a problem,” Thomas argued, urging the government and the prime minister to abandon administrative strategies that invariably fail.

While acknowledging public concerns about rumors of school gangs, violence, and confiscated weapons, Thomas argued that these incidents are currently “minuscule” and are being blown out of proportion. He compared the government’s overreaction to declaring a full-blown national emergency over a minor outbreak of five or six cases of polio. Instead of magnifying these issues into a national crisis, he stressed the need to understand the root causes of why young people are acting out in the first place.

According to Thomas, high school students are navigating a highly volatile mix of modern and developmental challenges. Teenagers are dealing with raging hormones alongside the overwhelming influence of mass media, which is easily accessible through smartphones that expose them to a barrage of good, bad, and indifferent information. Furthermore, many students are quietly screaming for attention while dealing with feelings of isolation, unstable household dynamics, and poverty-stricken environments where parents may be abroad or struggling to survive.

Rather than relying on law enforcement to police these underlying social issues, Thomas strongly advocated for a systemic, supportive approach centered on mental health and attentive education. He called for the urgent placement of at least one or two trained counselors in every single school to help students process their complex realities. Additionally, he emphasized the need for trained, alert teachers who can actively monitor students for sudden shifts in behavior or attention such as noticing when a normally attentive student suddenly becomes distracted so they can offer care rather than immediate punitive action.

Thomas highlighted the overlooked role of poor nutrition in student misbehavior. He pointed out that many students are given cheap, processed snacks loaded with sugar, leading to massive energy and dopamine spikes followed by severe crashes. These physiological crashes leave students in an unhappy, volatile state, making them far more prone to disruptive behavior.

Thomas insists that ensuring better nutrition, providing dedicated counselors, and fostering caring teachers will solve behavioral issues far more effectively than resorting to the presence of police.