Police in search of missing 15-yro Fitz-Hughes student

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old student of Fitz-Hughes who has been reported missing.

She was last seen on May 31, 2026, dressed in a pink long-sleeved top and multi-coloured tights. Since then, she has not returned home, and efforts to locate her have so far proven unsuccessful.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or telephone the police emergency lines at 999, 911, or the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810.

The RSVGPF thanks the public and media partners for their continued cooperation and support in matters relating to public safety.